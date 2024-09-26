The Internet and modern devices such as smartphones and tablets are changing the relationship between companies and customers for the long term. Customers expect more and more detailed information in real time. This presents companies with enormous challenges. First of all, a wide variety of channels must be used. This applies both to the customer side with the inquiries and to the company side with the information gathering. CRM, knowledge databases, inventory management and logistics act as sources that are queried by the agent. A time-consuming and costly undertaking.