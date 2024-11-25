Konformität

Konformitätserklärungen von Avaya

Alle von Avaya hergestellten Produkte erfüllen die für sie relevanten Bestimmungen der jeweiligen EU-Richtlinien. Sie tragen daher die vorgeschriebene CE-Kennzeichnung.Die hierzu notwendigen Konformitätserklärungen finden Sie auf https://support.avaya.com

Avaya Conformity Declarations

All products manufactured by Avaya are conformant with the respective EC directives. They all carry the specified CE mark.You can request the pertinent declarations of conformity on https://support.avaya.com

Déclarations de conformité de Avaya

Tous les produits de Avaya sont conformes aux normes actuellement en vigueur dans la CEE et portent en conséquence le sigle défini par cette dernière.Vous pouvez trouver les déclarations de conformité en https://support.avaya.com