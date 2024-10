“I always remember a customer’s smile and handshake.”

Across the APAC region, Yong provides custom software design and development, and systems integration to customers migrating to a full or hybrid cloud solution.

On being an ACES member, Yong says, he finds the team works harmoniously to serve customers well. “There’s mutual inspiration and positive influence among colleagues. We focus on and have a strong sense of responsibility towards work.” He’s always up for a new project, where innovation is top of mind and experience can be gained. To keep meeting customers’ new needs, “I am committed to staying up to date with the latest technology and market trends.”

He keeps customer satisfaction in the forefront by paying attention and communicating with customers from past projects, proactively reaching out, and quickly responding to any customer concerns. The goal, he says, “is to always ensure system stability and continuous improvement for customers.”

