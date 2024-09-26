Subscription access to the
使用 Avaya 订阅服务管理通信的益处

使用 Avaya 订阅服务管理通信的益处

主要优势

您的专属云服务

您的专属云服务

随时都能获得最新的技术并试用新服务。

价格合理

价格合理

按需购买。不用更换合约就可以添加或更改服务。

全天候的支持服务

全天候的支持服务

主动预防、快速解决、持续优化。

Subscribe to these Avaya products:

Colleagues Working Together on Digital Tablet

Avaya Collaboration Suite

Elevate your team's potential with cutting-edge communication and collaboration solutions, redefining the way you work.

Businesswoman using digital tablet

Avaya Experience Platform

Empower your agents to stay in sync and keep pace with customer expectations.

Add in optional services and devices:

Professional Services

Project management and remote implementation services provide support before, during, and after deployment.

Managed Services

Keep control without operational hassle. Services range from release management to full managed services and can be customized to your requirements.

 

Global Advantage

Global Advantage offers a single service agreement spanning all eligible products and sites, with same-date co-terms, for global service delivery, management, and centralized billing.

Devices

Avaya desktop devices, multimedia devices, and conference phones are available to Avaya OneCloud Subscription clients for just a few dollars per month.

The versatility of Avaya Subscription.

The Cloud offers fresh ways to source and consume technology. Our framework supports your current and future business needs with a subscription model that simplifies your purchase process. All Avaya communications software can be sourced, delivered, and consumed as a service.

Man with tablet in landscape

