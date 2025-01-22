The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is an EU regulation that aims to enhance financial entities' IT security and operational resilience, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. Effective from January 17, 2025, DORA mandates stringent requirements for ICT risk management, incident reporting, operational resilience testing, third-party risk management, and information sharing.

Avaya's Compliance with DORA: At Avaya, we are committed to adhering to the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) by implementing robust ICT risk management practices, ensuring comprehensive incident reporting, and conducting regular operational resilience testing. We will also manage third-party risks effectively and foster an information-sharing culture to enhance our overall cybersecurity posture. Our proactive approach to DORA compliance underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational resilience and IT security.

