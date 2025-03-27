Record Avaya OneCloud ARR, New Partnerships are Growing CCaaS Opportunities for the Channel
Backed by record-breaking OneCloud ARR, the UC powerhouse has teamed with Microsoft to expand the reach of its flourishing contact center business and is also re-entering the networking space via a partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.
Avaya continues to break cloud revenue records, but it’s not resting on its laurels. The company is expanding the reach of its contact center-as-a-service solutions and re-entering the networking arena, Stephen Spears, Avaya’s CRO, told CRN said following the company’s Q2 2022 earnings call.
