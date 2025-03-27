Engagent Health Increases Conversions by 60% Using Avaya OneCloud Solutions
Engagent Health has deployed Avaya solutions to benefit from a single cloud platform across multiple locations that has the flexibility to support Digital Transformation and major growth in the future.
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a looming crisis in healthcare accessibility that has made organizations like Florida-headquartered Engagent Health critical.
