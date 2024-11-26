Avaya Listens

Taking action from your feedback

Avaya’s Voice of the Customer Program is your chance to create the change you want to see.

Avaya encourages open feedback and dialogue from customers and partners. These findings help us to understand the needs of customers and partners and incorporate them into improvement processes. Our goal is to adapt and adopt new ideas at your direction. We know that you are on the front lines of customer service, and you know your needs and your customer needs best. With Voice of the Customer Program, you’re helping bring the customer and partner experience to the next level.

Voice of the Customer Program goals

At Avaya, we realize that innovation requires insight. The Voice of the Customer Program is designed to provide a dialogue where we learn from you in order to provide you a seamless experience.

Continual improvement

In a closed-loop-process we continuously collect your feedback, listen, analyze and learn about your needs and incorporate these insights into product and process improvements.

Cultivating trust

Our consistent execution drives your satisfaction. The more satisfied you are, the greater your trust in the Avaya Brand and in our joint Business Relationship.

Transparent communication

You can rely on an open, honest and transparent communication of the findings to corporate Avaya leadership and stakeholders.

Delivering exceptional experiences for you and your customers

Your voice matters. If you let us know where we can improve—we can create the experiences that matter.

What we've heard

Trust and transparency is our best weapon.

You’ve been telling us what we’re doing right and what we need to do better. Here’s our roadmap to improve, based on what we’ve heard from you.

7843

Globally surveyed contacts (mix of executives, decision makers, and influencers)

275

Companies surveyed 

523

Responses

What we’re doing

Avaya’s Voice of the Customer Program is more than just a feedback form—it is ongoing dialogue between you and Avaya.

Here are some changes we’re making based on your feedback, to support your customer and employee experiences and to foster your business growth.

Contact Avaya VOC

If you have feedback to share, please use the template below and let us know your thoughts. Every response will be reviewed by the Avaya Voice of the Customer (VOC) Team.