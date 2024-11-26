Avaya Listens
Taking action from your feedback
Avaya’s Voice of the Customer Program is your chance to create the change you want to see.
Avaya encourages open feedback and dialogue from customers and partners. These findings help us to understand the needs of customers and partners and incorporate them into improvement processes. Our goal is to adapt and adopt new ideas at your direction. We know that you are on the front lines of customer service, and you know your needs and your customer needs best. With Voice of the Customer Program, you’re helping bring the customer and partner experience to the next level.
Voice of the Customer Program goals
At Avaya, we realize that innovation requires insight. The Voice of the Customer Program is designed to provide a dialogue where we learn from you in order to provide you a seamless experience.
Continual improvement
In a closed-loop-process we continuously collect your feedback, listen, analyze and learn about your needs and incorporate these insights into product and process improvements.
Cultivating trust
Our consistent execution drives your satisfaction. The more satisfied you are, the greater your trust in the Avaya Brand and in our joint Business Relationship.
Transparent communication
You can rely on an open, honest and transparent communication of the findings to corporate Avaya leadership and stakeholders.
Delivering exceptional experiences for you and your customers
Your voice matters. If you let us know where we can improve—we can create the experiences that matter.
Trust and transparency is our best weapon.
You’ve been telling us what we’re doing right and what we need to do better. Here’s our roadmap to improve, based on what we’ve heard from you.
7843
Globally surveyed contacts (mix of executives, decision makers, and influencers)
275
Companies surveyed
523
Responses
What we’re doing
Avaya’s Voice of the Customer Program is more than just a feedback form—it is ongoing dialogue between you and Avaya.
Here are some changes we’re making based on your feedback, to support your customer and employee experiences and to foster your business growth.
Contact Avaya VOC
If you have feedback to share, please use the template below and let us know your thoughts. Every response will be reviewed by the Avaya Voice of the Customer (VOC) Team.