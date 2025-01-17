The Iconic Avaya Brand Evolves

It was a huge pleasure last week at Avaya ENGAGE to announce that Avaya is refreshing its iconic brand. We debuted a new look that’s borne out of months of creative brainstorming and collaboration and reflects our aspirations as a transformed company. Everywhere you looked at Avaya ENGAGE, whether you joined us onsite or on the live stream, you saw the excitement.

This brand refresh is more than a new coat of paint—it's a celebration of the journey that we’ve been on, and of where we see ourselves, and our customers, going in the future. It’s a reaffirmation of our dedication to delivering valuable, engaging, and memorable experiences. And it’s a statement of intent on what you can expect from our brand.

At the heart of that statement is a belief that, as an Avaya customer, you should have the freedom to choose your own innovation journey.

Today, our brand promise is a commitment to ensuring that Avaya remains a:

Trusted Partner: Our customers put their trust in us for some of the world’s greatest challenges. Their trust is something we cherish and protect.

Reliable Collaborator: Our customers rely on our expertise to work with them in finding solutions that will fit their needs today and in the future. We give our customers the freedom to take their business in the directions that benefit them most.

Innovation Provider: No matter where you are on your innovation journey, Avaya offers the choice to adopt advanced functionality and innovation without disrupting your business.

Inspiring Visionary: Our customers know that, with the freedom to choose your own journey, there’s no limit to the experiences we can create together.

Across the event, avaya.com, and our social channels across the globe, you can see the difference in how we look, speak, interact and engage with our stakeholders. And we’d love to know what you think about it!

[Asset Included(Id:1625321219549;Type:AVA02Media)]

Avaya ENGAGE may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the energy and excitement that thousands of Avaya customers, partners, and colleagues felt welcoming Avaya back in a big way. The mainstage keynotes and select breakout sessions are all available, free on-demand. Our refreshed brand has been shown off loud and proud, alongside our latest innovations, partner announcements and customer stories.

It’s a bold, new Avaya, and we can’t wait to show you what we’re capable of.