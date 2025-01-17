Shaping Effective Hybrid Work in Media & Entertainment

Hybrid work is growing among media & entertainment (M&E) companies, with leaders like Viacom and Comcast aiming to support as much as 80% of their workforces in a part-time remote environment. Employees also very clearly prefer a hybrid work model. In Avaya’s latest research, 65% of U.S. workers believe a hybrid approach is better for their happiness, and 84% say this positively impacts their productivity.

For M&E companies dealing with millions of customer interactions each year — many complex and emotional in nature — an effective hybrid model must seamlessly connect all employees across the organization to accelerate creative problem solving and create a truly customer-centric culture. This is something our research shows the industry is lacking, with one executive Avaya interviewed admitting their company is struggling to adopt new ways of working to become more agile, responsive, and connected.

M&E Companies Pivoting Towards Hybrid Work Must Consider the Benefits of Workstream Collaboration

Workstream collaboration represents the next evolution of Unified Communications. The cloud-based platform converges siloed UC and contact center applications into one tool with one application, creating more organic collaboration across all users, unbounded by time or geography. Communications become more natural and intuitive, teams can respond better to shifting priorities, and experts within the organization become more reachable to accelerate problem solving. Gartner estimates that 70% of teams are now using workstream collaboration to improve collaboration.

Here's how M&E companies can benefit from workstream collaboration for hybrid working:

Any-device Access

Employees can communicate in the way that works best for them (call, meet, message) using their device of choice. Notes can be uploaded before, during, and after meetings, which will remain viewable in a persistent virtual workspace that ensures work progresses seamlessly across users and locations. Contextual communications and in-the-moment sharing help surface creative insights that drive powerful decision making — anytime, anywhere, using any connected device.

An Expert-centric Approach

The combination of UC and contact center allows for an expert-centric approach to business and customer problem solving, ensuring the right subject matter experts can flow in to and out of teams and customer interactions as required. Workstream collaboration treats contact center agents no differently than any other employee, allowing them to communicate quickly and easily and share information on the fly. For example, an agent working from home can IM their supervisor about a customer who is upset a technical issue. The agent can share information about the situation in real-time for the supervisor to act accordingly. Or the call can be directly transferred to the supervisor versus putting the customer, who is already upset, on hold.

Remote Monitoring and Coaching

With converged contact center capabilities, workstream collaboration provides real-time intelligence for supervisors to effectively manage, monitor, and train agents wherever they’re working. Additional training and support will be vital for adapting to a hybrid working culture, which workstream collaboration adequately supports.

Contextual Collaboration

With workstream collaboration, everything happens right where employees are meeting and where the work is happening, wherever that happens to be. There are no redundant or siloed apps. In fact, you can reduce expenses by eliminating licenses to redundant collaboration apps. Employees instead benefit from free flowing, outcome-focused engagement through simple, consolidated, digitally transformed workflows.

Composability

The power of workstream collaboration can be taken even further with CPaaS, which allows companies to easily extend the functionality of their workstream collaboration app with AI, chatbots, and IoT. For example, conversational AI can be used to help M&E companies comply with internal and external rules and regulations using supervisor-initiated or automated business rules. AI can also be used for sentiment analysis, creating sentiment triggers that draw the supervisor’s attention to critical moments in calls to act quickly as needed.