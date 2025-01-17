Avaya ENGAGE ‘24: Invest in CX and AI Innovation Right to Accelerate Business Outcomes

Avaya ENGAGE has been the event CEOs, CIOs, and other enterprise executives trust to navigate a changing customer experience (CX) landscape and create their clearest path to success. Avaya ENGAGE 2024 is happening in Denver, CO from May 13-15, and the focus is on advanced CX strategies and transformation of experiences through Artificial Intelligence (AI). Not just the how, but the why – and the expected return.

This is just the type of conference large, established enterprises need to attend as they work to frame AI investments in innovation to demonstratable business outcomes and returns. Enterprise spending on AI is estimated to exceed $1.8T by 2030, but the number of companies succeeding – especially those with bespoke, on-premises environments – is sparse. If you’re a current enterprise customer or are considering Avaya solutions for CX and AI transformation, there’s no other place you should be.

Here’s why I’m looking forward to this year’s conference:

Our largest customers will join Avaya leadership on the mainstage for impactful demonstrations, in addition to special keynoters Katie Linendoll and R “Ray” Wang. Katie is a Technology Expert and Emmy Award-winning TV personality, and Ray Wang is Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research.

There will be over 60 breakout sessions on all things CX and AI, from beginner to advanced. ENGAGE also explores specific verticals like healthcare, financial services, and the public sector, including top concerns around security, privacy, compliance, and the legal and ethical implications of AI.

I get to network with connections old and new. ENGAGE offers a truly unique opportunity to meet thousands of like-minded leaders under one roof to build key relationships.

Here are three reasons why you should be packing your bags to join us:

See the future of your innovation investments and obtain them – fast, efficiently, and within budget.

Innovation is barreling toward us, but we don’t have to become crushed under it. Executives have the power to control their choices and choose their organization’s path to modernization. ENGAGE provides the blueprint for adding game-changing AI capabilities that improve experiences and help drive ROI while preserving major investments made in existing strategic on-premises solutions.

Intentionally invest in CX and AI innovation.

Investing in innovation simply for the sake of doing so is a (very costly) non-starter. At ENGAGE, you’ll learn how to invest in AI in a way that drives demonstratable business results and outcomes. Here are three breakout sessions you may want to explore:

“AI-Powered Solutions with Compelling ROI” (Tuesday, May 14th)

“Not ready for Cloud? Modernize and maximize your premise-based system to get ready!” (Wednesday, May 15th)

“Customer Experience Success Stories: Driving Business Growth” (Tuesday, May 14th)

Understand why AI matters and where it fits into your CX and EX strategy.

Not sure how you plan to invest in AI for CX and/or EX? Avaya ENGAGE is the perfect jumping-off point. Here are two sessions I recommend checking out:

“How to Build Your Business Case for CX Investments” (Tuesday, May 14th)

“Using AI to realize better Customer Experiences” (Wednesday, May 15th)

There will also be hands-on labs if you want to dig deeper. These are more advanced and only open to Avaya customers (advance registration required). ENGAGE will help you find the answers you need to make informed choices that chart success.

See what Avaya is up to and where we’re heading.

Roadmap strategy, execution, and transparency are key to our customers (and potential customers) as they choose their journeys forward. ENGAGE is where Avaya puts all of this on display, providing a clear view of our direction for enhancing proven experiences with AI, automation, and more to raise the bar for CX and EX. Here are some Avaya-focused sessions you may want to explore:

Avaya Roadmap (Tuesday, May 14th hosted by Jay Patel, GVP Product Management, Avaya)

“What's Next with Avaya Aura – Upgrade Automation, Tools, and More” (Tuesday, May 14th)

I hope to see you at Avaya ENGAGE 2024, which you can register for by clicking here.