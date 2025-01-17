2022 is Your Year to Step Out, Make Opportunity, and Inspire Change – Here’s How

This blog was written by Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, explorer, space artist, and astronaut.

Life changed significantly for people in response to the pandemic. Many of us took up new hobbies, started new businesses, and opened our minds to learning new skills as we hunkered down in our homes. As someone who does not subscribe to the notion of picking one lane, it is an awakening I have personally loved witnessing. As the world slowly recalibrates, many of us have identified new goals and stretched our minds to dream bigger – both personally and professionally. As someone who has literally reached the stars, one of my passions is sharing my message to inspire others to achieve their dreams and to create a JEDI (Just, Equitable, Diverse, and Inclusive) space as they do so.

I am a geoscientist, an explorer, an educator, a poet, an artist, the fourth black female to fly to space in over 50 years and the first to pilot a space mission. I have experienced firsthand how rich life can be when you look at it from a different vantage point; one where truly anything is possible. Recently, I had the privilege of sharing my story at the Avaya ENGAGE user conference, and I included my four key pillars of success in life.

Preparation

My preparation began with my parents, who instilled in me at a young age the importance of lifelong learning and self-advocacy. I learned that opportunity doesn’t fall in your lap; you must make opportunity for yourself by continually investing in both personal and professional development. This involved me getting my pilot’s license at 35-years-old, for example, and getting scuba diving certified. I pursued these endeavors because they were of personal interest, and they would help prepare me for what would come next.

At 38-years-old, I was informed by a friend that NASA was looking for astronauts. I read the details and learned that I was qualified for the program (in large part to the skills I had cultivated through the years). I had my moments of doubt (am I really that qualified?) but I also heard the voice of my father ,who worked for NASA during the Apollo 11 mission, telling me to step out and go for it. I applied for the astronaut selection process, and you can imagine my excitement when I made it to the first-round interview. Then the second-round interview. It finally came down to a “yes/no” phone call and at 39-years-old I got the “no.” That moment was crushing, but I was determined to make the most of what I had learned and experienced.

Ask yourself: what experiences prepared you for where you currently are, and what can you do now to prepare for what lies ahead?

Persistence

What has been your “astronaut selection” process – a time when you initially fell short – and how did you persist? As they say, it’s not how you fall but how you get up that truly matters. For me, moving forward meant becoming an analog astronaut. This is someone who lives in moon and mars simulations for fun (I know, right!?). I went and lived on habitats in Poland and Hawaii for months at a time, having to wear full spacesuits when outside. This was my way of persisting and preparing for that next opportunity, whatever it may be. My dream of flying to space was looking slim, but I knew that this would help advance NASA’s mission of space flight. Whether I made it to space or not, my grit, determination, and persistence would help the larger mission. Ask yourself: how can you use your unique space to inspire those within your reach and beyond?

Opportunity

People are daring to dream bigger and create new goals in life and business. Does that include you? What’s that one opportunity – that golden ticket – you’re dreaming of? If you prepare and persist enough, I can almost guarantee that life-changing moment will come.

This opportunity for me was Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission to orbit. Four crew members would be chosen representing the mission pillars of leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity. I let my personality shine while recording the video submission, sharing not only my experience and credentials as a geoscientist but also a poem I wrote to symbolize how we can use art to reach across cultures and borders. It is titled Space2Inspire, and it would later grow into an exciting entrepreneurial venture. I will never forget the day I got the call not only informing me I had been chosen for the “prosperity” seat but asking me to pilot the mission. Talk about an opportunity!

Inspiration4 launched September 15, 2021 as a three-day mission to orbit. We had a custom-built spacecraft with an amazing cupula that looked down at Earth. Especially important to me was that I got to take on board a Neil Armstrong autograph my father received over 50 years ago as a “thank you” for his work on the Apollo 11 mission. That was my way of bringing my parents – the people who had prepared me from the start – to space with me. If you want to learn more about our mission, check out Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space now on Netflix!

Responsibility

You prepare, persist, and get this amazing opportunity, but with that opportunity comes responsibility. As mentioned earlier, I am the fourth black female to fly to space in over 50 years of human space flight and the first to pilot a mission. I had great responsibility as a role model, and I knew I had to get it right. After achieving my dream of space flight, I made Space2Inspire an official online hub dedicated to encouraging people to use their unique, one-of-a-kind strengths and passion to inspire those within their reach and beyond.

Space2Inspire isn’t about outer space. It’s about the space we inhabit every day; the space that surrounds us, and the space we take everywhere we go with everything we do. When I think about my space to inspire, I always think about how I can make it a JEDI space. Ask yourself: how can you take what motivates you – in life and/or business – and share it with everyone around you? This is our ultimate responsibility. Take action, make opportunity, and develop a “can-do” mind shift.

I hope you feel as motivated as I do when I share my experience, and continue to with each passing day. Get out there and make change – be it in your personal life, at the organization you serve, or both!