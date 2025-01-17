Immerse Yourself in AI at Avaya Engage 2024

As an Avaya customer, you may wonder which AI conferences and events are most beneficial to attend. While there are many options, one annual event stands out as a must-attend for Avaya users: Avaya Engage. No other conference will provide you with the in-depth knowledge and practical insights needed to successfully integrate the latest AI technologies into your Avaya systems. It provides you with the opportunity to interact with experts from Avaya and our ecosystem of leading AI pioneers – bring your questions and get answers!

I am thrilled to announce that Avaya Engage 2024 promises to be an extraordinary experience, unlike any previous event. Prepare to be transported into the future of AI and customer experience (CX) integration, where the transformative power of artificial intelligence will be unveiled, showcasing its ability to revolutionize the enterprise customer experience. This dynamic and immersive event will demonstrate how AI is reshaping the way we work, live, and interact. Regardless of your level of AI expertise, Avaya Engage is the ultimate destination to ignite your curiosity, spark your innovative spirit, and empower you to leverage AI's potential.

From the moment you step into the conference, you'll find yourself immersed in the world of AI, seamlessly woven into every aspect of the event. To help you navigate this exciting landscape and ensure you don't miss the most impactful experiences, we have carefully curated a "top 10" list of must-see AI attractions.

These unranked highlights are designed to leave you inspired, informed, and ready to confidently embrace the future of AI within your organization:

Top 10 AI Attractions You Can't Miss at Avaya Engage 2024:

Dr. Ayanna Howard's Session (Main Stage)

"Making Tomorrow Friendlier, One Bot at a Time"

Your Opportunity: Don't miss Dr. Ayanna Howard, a trailblazer in robotics and AI and Dean of the College of Engineering at Ohio State University. Dive into a future shaped by AI as she explores the synergy between humans and robots, enhancing life, work, and play.

Visionary Talk with R "Ray" Wang (Main Stage)

"Future Forecasted Here!"

Your Opportunity: Join thought leader Ray Wang as he decrypts emerging tech trends and maps out the new territories of the digital economy. Gain insights into the future of business and technology straight from a top industry expert.

AI Ethics and Compliance Deep Dive (Breakout Session, Avaya Experience Theater)

“Law and Order: AI Unit”

Your Opportunity: Navigate the complexities of AI with Cat Wade and Clinton Cole, focusing on the legal frameworks and ethical considerations that ensure AI's positive impact on society. Learn how to responsibly implement AI in your operations.

Integrating AI with AXP On-Prem (Avaya Experience Theater)

"Plug, Play, and Propel – Power up your Avaya platform!"

Your Opportunity: Learn how seamlessly integrating AI into your Avaya Experience Platform can supercharge your operations without the overhaul. Discover practical steps to enhance your existing systems with AI functionalities.

Biometric Authentication Techniques (Avaya Experience Theater)

"AI at Your Fingertips – Literally!"

Your Opportunity: Explore cutting-edge biometric solutions that enhance security and user experience, making access as simple as a touch. See how AI can bolster your security measures with state-of-the-art technology.

AI in Action (Avaya Experience Theater, Avaya Booth in Avaya Experience Hall)

"AI is Transforming Our World"

Your Opportunity: Witness firsthand the practical applications of AI across various industries and see real-world transformations unfold. Understand the tangible benefits AI can bring to your industry.

AVATAR AGENT Experience (Avaya Booth in Avaya Experience Hall)

"Where Pixels Meet Personality"

Your Opportunity: Meet your next digital customer experience employee / and experience the next level of digital interaction. Dive into the future of customer service and personal assistance. Can you say AVAYATAR?

Maximizing Efficiency with GenAI (Breakout Session)

"Prompt Smarter, Not Harder"

Your Opportunity: Discover essential tips and tricks for leveraging ChatGPT and other generative AI tools to enhance your productivity and creativity. Learn practical applications that can transform how you work.

Building my first Chatbot with Google Dialog Flow for Avaya Experience Platform (Breakout Session)

"Build Your Own Bot"

Your Opportunity: Roll up your sleeves and create your first chatbot with expert guidance, using Google Dialog Flow on the Avaya Experience Platform. Step into the role of an AI developer and bring your ideas to life.

Interact with AI Pioneers (Various Breakout Sessions)

"Dive Deep with AI Deep Minds – Think, Innovate, Transform!"

Your Opportunity: Engage with Avaya's leading AI experts and AI industry leaders in thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations driving AI today. Be part of the conversation that shapes the future of technology.

Get ready to immerse yourself in these and other AI-focused marvels that will leave you inspired, informed, and eager to shape the future of your enterprise.

Why You Can't Miss Avaya Engage 2024:

Avaya Engage 2024 is not just another tech conference; it's an opportunity to embark on a mind-expanding journey to the very heart of artificial intelligence. This is your chance to not only discuss AI but to experience it firsthand, grasp its limitless potential, and harness its power to redefine your business and the customer experience you deliver.

Each session and demonstration are crafted to not only inform but also inspire. Avaya Engage 2024 is your gateway to understanding and utilizing AI in ways that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth in your personal and professional life. Connect with industry leaders, gain exclusive insights, and experience the cutting edge of AI technology.

Join us at Avaya Engage 2024 for a conference that promises enlightenment, empowerment, and excitement. If you haven’t registered yet, do it now!

And Avaya’s AI research makes great airplane reading material!