Avaya Cloud Office pairs with Learning Management Systems to make education easier for everyone
Remote and hybrid instruction, essential during the pandemic, is continuing to transform education. As we look to the future of education, schools are thinking of more strategic approaches for creating experiences that matter. This includes integrating the solution they rely on for communications and collaboration with a Learning Management System (LMS). Users, both teachers and students, need to better control their video meetings and learning environment without ever leaving their LMS.
It cannot be overstated how important this integration is for reducing both with day-to-day learning challenges and stress for teachers, parents, and students. The right communications solution will also address IT constraints, making life for IT support folks as simple as possible in a new era of complexity.
Here’s why Avaya Cloud Office, a complete cloud communications system, for Learning Tools Interoperability (supporting Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas and Brightspace systems) fires on all cylinders:
For Students and Teachers
- Avaya Cloud Office provides teachers and students with a full suite of rich, cloud-based, enterprise-grade communication features including audio and video conferencing, calling, messaging, presence, screen-sharing, task management, and more. All files and communications are kept in one secure place and can be accessed anywhere, anytime, using any device (desktop, web browser, mobile phone).
- LMS integration makes it extremely easy to schedule and manage Avaya Cloud Office video meetings. With one-click access for scheduling, starting, joining, and ending video meetings, teachers and students can easily manage their video meetings and online learning environment without ever having to leave the LMS.
- LMS integration provides teachers with a 360-degree view of their virtual classroom’s interactions including the title, duration, and date/time of each session scheduled. They can also view all upcoming and previous sessions and recordings.
- Students can access Avaya Cloud Office, a complete cloud communications system, directly from their LMS account to join classes and view upcoming and previous class sessions and topics.
For IT Management
- Fully featured analytics allow IT to really understand what’s going on with the solution (adoption, usage, network quality, etc.), with the ability to rapidly pinpoint issues. They can create preset alerts or use live reporting to set up performance reports that can be made available when they start their day.
- Avaya Cloud Office provides IT with a reliable communications tool that they can use to get their own work done—anywhere, anytime. video, voice, and messaging can be used for vendor meetings, training sessions, internal team meetings and planning, and desktop sharing and remote-control access can facilitate rapid problem solving and support.
- Scheduled performance reporting enables IT to generate reports with key KPIs that allow for a quick scan and confidence that Avaya Cloud Office is continuing to achieve its five 9s reliability.
- The same values of task management that apply to the rest of the community can be leveraged by IT support for viewing key tasks, tracking projects, and getting notified on any device if priority or urgent items pop up.
- As a public cloud solution, Avaya Cloud Office keeps everything updated and secure with the latest releases and features, so IT doesn’t need to lift a finger (updates happen automatically once per quarter, included at no extra cost).
- Avaya Cloud Office saves costs related to network upgrades, license fees, installation, standalone services (think of how many collaboration solutions your school is using right now that can be replaced with one single, simple application), and personnel training.
Create a better learning experience for students and simplify IT solution management at the same time. Learn more about Avaya solutions for education.