Avaya ENGAGE Showcases Successes with Avaya’s Microsoft Alliance

As we gear up for our Avaya ENGAGE user conference next week, we’re particularly excited that representatives from Microsoft will be joining us to highlight many of the new integrations of our far-reaching alliance to accelerate cloud workload migrations and empower organizations to deliver unforgettable experiences for their customers and employees.

The Journey to the Cloud with Avaya

Over the last year, our alliance has delivered on many fronts, launching Avaya Enterprise Cloud on Microsoft Azure in over 50 countries for those customers looking to move their UC and contact center workloads to the cloud in a dedicated private, secure manner. We’ve enabled customers to add or maintain direct routing capabilities with Microsoft Teams, and to further extend the customer experience by linking back-office Teams-based resources with Avaya Enterprise Cloud-based contact center agents for speedier issue resolution and improved customer satisfaction.

There’s a terrific breakout session on Monday afternoon, where a national, non-profit healthcare organization, will discuss why Avaya Enterprise Cloud in Azure was the right solution for their journey to the cloud, what organizational challenges need to be addressed to ensure success, and how they deployed Avaya Workplace into the cloud.

New Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams integrations

For our Avaya Experience Platform™ subscribers, we’ve added new options for leveraging both Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams integration for increased access to customer insights and enterprise expertise to improve customer interaction outcomes across both voice and digital channels.

Avaya Digital Agent Bundle Available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

We’ve also created new options for purchasing Avaya Digital Agent bundle through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving our joint customers valuable ways to maximize their spending power more easily with both Avaya and Microsoft.

Microsoft at Avaya ENGAGE 2023

Avaya ENGAGE will give attendees additional insights into the scope and benefits about alliance with Microsoft, including s a special keynote chat between Avaya CEO Alan Masarek and Nina Harding, CVP Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. Nina and Alan will discuss the current state of cloud adoption, how Generative AI is reshaping our industry, and the inspiring power and value of women in technology.

In addition, representatives from Microsoft will join Avaya experts for sessions on:

Conversational and generative AI adoption in the contact center

Avaya integrations with Microsoft Teams

How to unleash your customer experience potential by harnessing the powerful synergies of Avaya and Microsoft together

If you’ve not already done so, there’s still time to register for Avaya Engage 2023 in Orlando, Florida … and plenty of reasons to do so now.