Avaya's Laura Jones Wins the 2023 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Legal

It is with immense pride that I share that Laura Jones, VP, Global Solutions and Commercial Law has won the esteemed 2023 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Legal.

As a global leader in customer experience solutions, Avaya relies on the dedication, expertise and results-oriented approach of high-performing leaders like Laura to drive its ambitious goals, leverage opportunities and navigate the dynamic realm of the ever-evolving technology industry. Laura has played a pivotal role within Avaya's legal department and across the business leading a unified data privacy, global trade and solutions and commercial law team to pragmatically navigate complex and dynamic regulatory and commercial issues and accelerate Avaya’s transformation.

In the contemporary business landscape, legal teams are more than just overseers of compliance—they are integral accelerators of business growth. Laura combines her unique legal perspective with her extensive business experience to work across all functions, breaking down silos and identifying gaps to enhance engagement, simplify the business and drive success for Avaya and its partners and customers and their stakeholders.

As a fellow member of the Avaya leadership team, I am profoundly impressed by Laura's achievements and thrilled to celebrate this recognition as she joins the illustrious group of women in technology recognized for their leadership in the workplace and communities. Her collaborative approach, ability to challenge the status quo and innovative mindset, have left an indelible mark on both Avaya's legal department and the broader organization.

The Women in Technology Awards, curated by Aragon Research, recognize not only the individual achievements of exceptional women but also the collective success of the organizations they serve. Laura's selection by the Women in Technology committee reflects her overall success in shaping Avaya's legal landscape and driving positive change within the organization.

This accolade is not just Laura's; it is a reflection of Avaya's commitment to fostering an environment where diverse talents thrive, joining previous winners including Ginny Davis-Lee, Head of Global Communications and Influencer Relations. Laura's success underscores Avaya's dedication to creating a workplace where innovation and excellence are not only acknowledged but celebrated. The award was presented at Aragon’s Transform 2023 event, an annual gathering hosted by Aragon Research that spotlights innovation and leadership in the technology sector.