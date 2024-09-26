Avaya Plant a Tree Initiative
In furtherance of our commitment to sustainability, Avaya is partnering with One Tree Planted and is planting a tree for every customer attending our hosted in-person events.
Trees make Earth a healthier planet for humans and wildlife. Trees help clean the air we breathe, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere and combat climate change, protect against floods and water pollution, provide habitat to over 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity and benefit our mental and physical wellbeing.
Investing in reforestation helps slow climate change and provides many benefits to both humans and the environment in the short and long term.
Please contact us if you have any questions about the Plant a Tree Initiative.