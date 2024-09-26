Purchasing information
Contract details and pricing information for government purchasing of Avaya solutions.
For state and local governments:
Sourcewell
Save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell’s ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract.
OMNIA Partners
Nationwide cooperative contract with comprehensive Avaya solutions for US public sector. Resellers available.
PEPPM Avaya Contract
Public sector entities in the United States can save time and money by purchasing from PEPPM's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.
TIPS
Nationwide cooperative contract with comprehensive Avaya solutions for US public sector. Resellers available.
State of Georgia
Select Avaya solutions for State of Georgia public sector. Resellers available.
Commonwealth of Kentucky
Select Avaya solutions for Kentucky public sector. Resellers available.
State of Louisiana
Statewide contract for the State of Louisiana to furnish Avaya Brand Name Telecommunication and UC Products.
New York State
Statewide New York State Umbrella Contract for Avaya products and services. Resellers Available.
North Carolina 204X
Select Avaya IT infrastructure solutions for North Carolina public sector. Resellers available.
State of Oklahoma
Select Avaya solutions for State of Oklahoma public sector. Resellers available.
Texas DIR Public Safety (4644)
Statewide contract with Avaya software solutions for Texas public sector; nationwide cooperative purchasing and resellers available.
Texas DIR Software Solutions (5111)
Statewide contract with Avaya public safety solutions for Texas public sector; nationwide cooperative purchasing and resellers available.